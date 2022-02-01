Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.47 Million

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.78 or 0.07196320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.68 or 0.99835239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054018 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

