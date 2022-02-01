Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,450 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of TriState Capital worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 126,433 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94,404 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSC. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TSC opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.16.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

