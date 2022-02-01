Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,170 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Trustmark worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,750,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.