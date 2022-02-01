Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes $4.54 Million Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $211,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBCP opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

