Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.