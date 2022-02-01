Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HOVNP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

