HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,849 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in HP by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,299 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of HP by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,664 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. 50,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,178 shares of company stock worth $12,014,707. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

