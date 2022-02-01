H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 3,094,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

