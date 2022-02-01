Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 711,306 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 2,092.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,306 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.39% of Green Plains worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPRE stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

