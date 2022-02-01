Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 573,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,750,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.92% of Trustmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.1% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 58.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

