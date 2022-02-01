Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Albemarle worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $46,523,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $220.74 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.88. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

