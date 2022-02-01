Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 15,466 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Halliburton worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 231,616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $72,135,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Halliburton stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

