Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 40,289 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Ingersoll Rand worth $21,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.