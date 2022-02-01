Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 500,513 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 106.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,513 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $23,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $39.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562,133 shares of company stock valued at $58,782,029. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

