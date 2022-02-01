Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 7,175 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,024 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $23,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $517.40 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,659,234 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.