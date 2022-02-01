Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 857,273 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 276.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857,273 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.32% of APA worth $24,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 35.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 1,547.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.