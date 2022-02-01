Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Western Digital worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.76.

Western Digital stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

