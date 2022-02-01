Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,541 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,375,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 191,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

