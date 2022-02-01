Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $18.82 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,956 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Iron Mountain worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

