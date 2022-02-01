Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $19.49 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,825 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of FirstEnergy worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

FE stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

