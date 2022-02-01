Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $20.19 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,015 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.42 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

