Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $21.77 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Zai Lab worth $21,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.32.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

