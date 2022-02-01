Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $22.86 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $22,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 78.6% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

