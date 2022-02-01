Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.25% of Everest Re Group worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after buying an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE stock opened at $283.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.29. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.70 and a 52 week high of $294.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.