Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,298 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gartner worth $22,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $293.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

