Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $22,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $344.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.00.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.