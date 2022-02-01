Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,123,378 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 2,986.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123,378 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.60% of Chindata Group worth $18,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

NASDAQ CD opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 2.85.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.