Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 8,392 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $19,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,651 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,839 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $136.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

