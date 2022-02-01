Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,907 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of A. O. Smith worth $23,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 773,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,629 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NYSE AOS opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,832. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

