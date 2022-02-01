Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037,523 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Full Truck Alliance worth $22,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 436.4% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,394,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 1,134,548 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,963,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 11.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,644,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,540,000 after buying an additional 265,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 155.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,993,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,555,000 after buying an additional 3,035,884 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

