Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,973 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

