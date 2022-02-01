Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of NetApp worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NetApp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

