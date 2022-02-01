Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 109,242 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of Cboe Global Markets worth $21,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,871,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $29,971,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,422,000 after buying an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after buying an additional 197,922 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.49. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

