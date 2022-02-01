Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 115,605 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,605 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.84% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $21,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.