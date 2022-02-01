Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 138,534 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,534 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Carnival Co. & worth $24,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after buying an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $38,878,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

