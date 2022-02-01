Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 20,695 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,695 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,614,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.28. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.