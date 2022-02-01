Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 30,788 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,788 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $25,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,227,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $89.63 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

