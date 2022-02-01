Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 41,710 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,710 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $21,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

