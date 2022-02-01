Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 419 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $22,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.57.

Paycom Software stock opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

