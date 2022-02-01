Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 54,942 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,942 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.48% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000.

FXI stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

