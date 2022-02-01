Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,782 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,030,000 after purchasing an additional 150,590 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

