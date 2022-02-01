Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,038,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,901,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 3.26% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LCA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,350,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,540,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,851,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth $9,733,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $4,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

