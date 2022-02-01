HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.68

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 159390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.75.

The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HSBC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

