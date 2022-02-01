Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.28 and last traded at $127.28. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16.

Huabao International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

