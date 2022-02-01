Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8,366.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Huazhu Group worth $48,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.