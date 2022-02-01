Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

