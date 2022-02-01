Hyper Finance Market Cap Reaches $17,551.62 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $17,551.62 and $19.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.42 or 0.07153047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.83 or 0.99977713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053970 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

