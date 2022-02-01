Hyve Tops One Day Trading Volume of $297,698.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Hyve has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $297,698.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyve has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.69 or 0.07171400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,598.48 or 0.99796649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053251 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

