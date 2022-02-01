ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICCGF shares. Barclays raised shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Danske lowered shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS ICCGF remained flat at $$58.89 on Tuesday. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

