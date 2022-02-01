ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICCGF shares. Barclays raised shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Danske lowered shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS ICCGF remained flat at $$58.89 on Tuesday. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

