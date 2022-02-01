ICHI (ICHI) Price Tops $17.39 on Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. ICHI has a market capitalization of $72.72 million and approximately $519,038.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.39 or 0.00045038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.62 or 0.07151416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,604.33 or 1.00005111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053710 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,182,898 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

